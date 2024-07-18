FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $62.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

