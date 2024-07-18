Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

