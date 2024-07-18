Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Up 3.6%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 7,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Forafric Global Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

