Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 56.84.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

