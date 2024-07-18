Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $50,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $120,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 944,161 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 438,476 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $58.15. 2,786,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,337. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

