Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 985 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.60.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,540. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.