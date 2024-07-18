Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.38. 310,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 344.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.