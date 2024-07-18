Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nicholas Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 616,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.55.

Nicholas Financial Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

