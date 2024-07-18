Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Repligen Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RGEN traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.63. 1,208,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,456. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

