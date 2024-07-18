Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,745 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.81. 2,323,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,482. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $237.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.