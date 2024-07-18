Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 207,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,222. The company has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $107,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

