Foundation Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.28. 943,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $466.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

