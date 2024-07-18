Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 12,935 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of First Bancorp worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Bancorp by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FNLC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.57. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.