Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 30,470 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.71% of The Shyft Group worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 214,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $400.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

