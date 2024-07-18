Foundry Partners LLC Buys 14,120 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SpartanNash worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 276,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $681.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

