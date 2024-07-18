Foundry Partners LLC Buys 22,368 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.