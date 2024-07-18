Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 2.0 %

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,797. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

