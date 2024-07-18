Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

