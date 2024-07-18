Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 370,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

