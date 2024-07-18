Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $40,449,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $22.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,090.29. 25,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,113. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,019.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $912.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,134.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

