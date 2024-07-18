Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDT by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the first quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

IDT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IDT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 26,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,064. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

