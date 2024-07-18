Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of AXIS Capital worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

AXS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,043. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

