Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,694 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 16,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $466.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.