Foundry Partners LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Alkermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 1,470,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,783. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

