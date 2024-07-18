Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $48,711,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 116.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $6,676,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $104.08. 40,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

