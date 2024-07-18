FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $29,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FRP by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

FRPH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

