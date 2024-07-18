Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 3,102,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,715. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

