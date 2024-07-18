Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.80 ($13.60).

FUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Future to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.02) to GBX 1,310 ($16.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($18.99) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,031.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 801.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.04).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

