FY2024 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter.
Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.61.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
