FY2024 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $8.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.95. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

