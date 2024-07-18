FY2025 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Raised by Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

