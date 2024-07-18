FY2025 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$24.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.19.
Insider Activity
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -82.76%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
