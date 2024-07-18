FY2026 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITGR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Integer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Integer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

