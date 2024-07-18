GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.95

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 1565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of $668.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter.
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
