Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF)'s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 130,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 101,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Gear Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

