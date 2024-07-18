Gearbox Protocol Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $974,877.75 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,461,323,522.789126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01023 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $783,502.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

