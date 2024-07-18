Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE GNK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 28,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,243. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $888.98 million, a PE ratio of 346.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 696.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 965.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.