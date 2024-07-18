genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 13.8%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 100,661,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 12,604,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.53 ($0.06).

genedrive Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 million, a PE ratio of -113.13 and a beta of 0.04.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

