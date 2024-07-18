General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $156.70 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

