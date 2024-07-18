General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.44 and last traded at $159.13. Approximately 1,399,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,071,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $520,488,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

