Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 760,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,401,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,408,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 279,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

