Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Macquarie from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 968,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,775. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

