Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,150 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genus (LON:GNS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 2,150 ($27.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Genus Trading Up 1.2 %
Genus stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($22.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,518.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,779.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,880.72. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,478 ($19.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,544 ($32.99).
About Genus
