Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,150 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genus (LON:GNS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 2,150 ($27.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genus stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($22.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,518.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,779.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,880.72. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,478 ($19.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,544 ($32.99).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

