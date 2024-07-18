Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.98. Approximately 1,104,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,451,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 203.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.