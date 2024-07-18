Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.35 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,478.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:DMAT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 2.56% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.