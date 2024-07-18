Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.35 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,478.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
