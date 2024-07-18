Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 968,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,918,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Globalstar Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.