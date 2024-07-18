Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Down 8%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02). 4,384,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,027,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £9.94 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

