Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Graco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,388. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 27.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Graco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.