Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Granite Construction Trading Up 0.3 %
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Granite Construction Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.
Insider Activity
In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $107,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $215,000.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.
