GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Down 8.4%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.76 and last traded at $51.14. Approximately 2,174,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,864,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

